War on two fronts with Russia and China. The West ponders the consequences

What is going to happen if the United States has two theaters of war to deal with? Two hotbeds of tensions at the same time? Can the United States handle this? Common goal emerges for Russia and China The scenario "is being discussed quite actively in Washington," Markus Ziener, a Helmut Schmidt researcher at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told Yahoo News. Washington considers such a scenario in the event that Russia invades Ukraine, and China attacks Taiwan. According to Ziener, Russia and China have no friends, so they have no other options but to run cooperation together. China needs energy from Russia, and Russia wants to sell energy and weapons to China.