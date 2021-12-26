Ontario reports record 10,412 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 10,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.Full Article
Australia’s most populous state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a sharp jump in hospitalizations..
NSW has hit a new record of cases with 6394 new Covid-19 infections on Boxing Day.There have been no new Covid-related deaths, but..