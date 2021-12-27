NFL playoff picture after Week 16: Buffalo Bills take control of AFC East, four teams clinch Sunday
Published
While Buffalo strengthened bid to retain division crown, four other teams clinched playoff berths.
#playoffpicture #buffalobills #afceast
Published
While Buffalo strengthened bid to retain division crown, four other teams clinched playoff berths.
#playoffpicture #buffalobills #afceast
Another week hasn't provided much in the way of clarity for the 2021 NFL playoff race. Entering Sunday, only four teams (Detroit..