An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping centre have burned and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated in wind-fuelled wildfires outside Denver, officials said today. At least one first responder and six others were...Full Article
Denver, Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force thousands to evacuate
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread
BBC News
Some 30,000 people north of Denver are told to leave their homes and a state of emergency is declared.
-
Wildfires Force Tens of Thousands From Their Homes in Colorado
NYTimes.com
-
US: Colorado wildfires force thousands to flee
Deutsche Welle
-
Hundreds of homes destroyed in Colorado wildfires
USATODAY.com
-
Hundreds of homes lost and tens of thousands of residents told to evacuate due to fast-growing Colorado wildfires
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Wind-driven wildfires in Colorado force thousands from their homes
CBC.ca
Thousands of residents in two communities near Denver were ordered to evacuate their homes Thursday because of a wind-fuelled..
-
Wind-driven wildfires in Colorado burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
CBC.ca
-
'Life-threatening' wildfires force evacuations of thousands near Boulder, Colorado
USATODAY.com
-
Life-threatening' wildfires force evacuations of thousands near Boulder, Colorado; Gov. declares state of emergency
Upworthy
-
'Life-threatening' wildfires force evacuations of thousands in Colorado
USATODAY.com