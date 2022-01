NBA All-Star voting has been open since Christmas Day, and the first returns came in on Thursday. It should not surprise you that the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Brooklyn Nets'...



#klaythompson #draymondgreen #brooklynnets #warriorsstephencurry #nbaallstargame #goldenstatewarriors #andrewwiggins #kevindurant #fanvoting #christmasday