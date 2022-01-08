Sinead O’Connor’s 17-Year-Old Son Found Dead After Going Missing
“The very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” O’Connor wrote.
#sineadoconnors #oconnor
Shane O’Connor - Sinead O'Connor's teenage son - has been found dead.
The 17-year-old son of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has been confirmed dead after he went missing.
Musician Sinead O'Connor, aged 55, has announced the tragic death of her son Shane, 17, who had been missing since January 6.