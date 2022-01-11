EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies at age 65
Published
The Italian journalist had been hospitalized since Dec. 26 due to abnormal functioning of his immune system.Full Article
Published
The Italian journalist had been hospitalized since Dec. 26 due to abnormal functioning of his immune system.Full Article
The Italian social democrat and former TV news presenter had been in hospital since December 26 with complications resulting from..
European Parliament President David Sassoli has died at a hospital in Italy, his spokesman said in a tweet Tuesday. No details were..