PM Boris Johnson Apologizes For Attending Party During COVID Lockdown

Watch VideoPrime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, but brushed aside demands that he resign for breaching the rules his own government had imposed on the nation.
*SEE MORE: British PM Boris Johnson Accused Of Breaking COVID-19...
Watch VideoPrime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, but brushed aside demands that he resign for breaching the rules his own government had imposed on the nation.