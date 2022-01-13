Prince Andrew Officially Stripped Of All Military Titles, Royal Patronages
The move comes a day after a judge denied Prince Andrew's motion to drop the sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre.Full Article
Prince Andrew has been stripped of his New Zealand military title, the Prime Minister has announced. Earlier today a statement from..
Prince Andrew Stripped
of Military Titles, as Sexual Abuse Case Proceeds.
The son of Queen Elizabeth II was also stripped..