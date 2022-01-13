Supreme Court Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Rule For U.S. Businesses

Supreme Court Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Rule For U.S. Businesses

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care...

Full Article