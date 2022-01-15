Tsunami alerts in South Pacific, US coast after volcano erupts
Published
Tsunami hits Tonga after volcano erupts near the Pacific island, triggering alerts as far as the US West Coast.
#southpacific #tonga #westcoast #volcano
An underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday (January 15), triggering a tsunami warning for several South Pacific island..