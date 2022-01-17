Thousands without power as "hazardous" winter storm lashes East Coast
Published
The NWS heavy snow and ice accumulations are set to "produce hazardous travel," downed trees and more power outages.
#nws #eastcoast #winterstorm
Published
The NWS heavy snow and ice accumulations are set to "produce hazardous travel," downed trees and more power outages.
#nws #eastcoast #winterstorm
A major winter storm slammed much of the eastern United States with snow, ice and high winds on Sunday, causing widespread travel..