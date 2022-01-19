Biden Administration To Distribute 400 Million Free N95 Masks

Watch VideoThe Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.
The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from...
Watch VideoThe Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.