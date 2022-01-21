Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' singer, dead at 74
His death was announced in a Facebook post early Friday. His best-known work, "Bat Out of Hell," was one of the best-selling albums of all time.
His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and feature in over 65 movies.
A family statement on his official Facebook page says the singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday night.