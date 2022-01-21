Iran, China and Russia hold naval drills in north Indian Ocean
Iran, China and Russia held their third joint naval drills in the northern Indian Ocean on Friday, state TV reported.
Iran, Russia and China on Friday began a joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean aimed at boosting marine security, state media..
The timely naval drills between Russia, China, Iran comes as they are pushing against Washington and its confused allies.