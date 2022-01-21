New South Wales has recorded 20,148 new cases and 30 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.There are now 2762 infected people in hospitals across the state, with 204 in intensive care.Almost 94 per cent of eligible population are...Full Article
Covid-19 coronavirus: NSW records 20,148 new cases, 30 deaths
