Terence Darrell Kelly pleads guilty to abducting Cleo Smith

Terence Darrell Kelly pleads guilty to abducting Cleo Smith

New Zealand Herald

Published

Terence Darrell Kelly has pleaded guilty to snatching four-year-old Cleo Smith while she was on a family camping trip.The 36-year-old was dramatically arrested in the West Australian coastal town of Carnarvon in the early hours...

Full Article