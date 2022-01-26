Judge Temporarily Reinstates New York Mask Mandate

Watch VideoAn appeals judge restored New York’s mask mandate Tuesday, a day after a judge in a lower court ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration lacked the constitutional authority to order people to wear face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
