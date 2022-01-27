Dylan Postl Condemns Peter Dinklage's Criticism of 'Snow White and 7 Dwarfs' Remake
Published
Dylan Postl is NOT here for Peter Dinklage's hot take on the "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" remake.
#remake #snowwhite #peterdinklage #dylanpostl
Published
Dylan Postl is NOT here for Peter Dinklage's hot take on the "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" remake.
#remake #snowwhite #peterdinklage #dylanpostl
Disney says the upcoming 'Snow White' remake takes "a different approach" to the dwarfs in the fairytale after Peter Dinklage..
The Cyrano actor has branded the remake "backwards" in a furious new interview.