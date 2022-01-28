Julia Fox steps out as its claimed she briefly dated Drake before Kanye West
Published
Julia Fox was seen spending some quality time with her son on a stroll through Manhattan amid reports she once dated Drake.
#juliafox #kanyewest #drake
Published
Julia Fox was seen spending some quality time with her son on a stroll through Manhattan amid reports she once dated Drake.
#juliafox #kanyewest #drake
Julia Fox dated Drake before hooking up with his nemesis Kanye West
Julia Fox and Kanye West are taking Paris Fashion week by storm! The couple coordinated their fashion once again, this time in..