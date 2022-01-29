Funeral Held for Jason Rivera, NYPD Officer Killed in Harlem
Published
Detective Jason Rivera, 22, is among the youngest police officers killed in the line of duty in New York City.
#nypd #newyorkcity #harlem #jasonrivera
Published
Detective Jason Rivera, 22, is among the youngest police officers killed in the line of duty in New York City.
#nypd #newyorkcity #harlem #jasonrivera
Funeral underway for NYPD officer Jason Rivera, who was fatally shot while responding to a 911 call one week ago.
May Jason Rivera rest in peace.