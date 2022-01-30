EXPLAINER: Why U.S. Sanctions May Target Individual Russians
Published
The White House threatened Russia with financial sanctions if it invades Ukraine, but industries and individuals will likely continue to bear the brunt of them.Full Article
Published
The White House threatened Russia with financial sanctions if it invades Ukraine, but industries and individuals will likely continue to bear the brunt of them.Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and U.S. officials have threatened Russia with financial sanctions carrying “severe..