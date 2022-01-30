US: Russia To Face Pressure At UN Over Ukraine Crisis

Watch VideoThe U.S. sought to step up pressure on Russia over Ukraine on Sunday, promising to put Moscow on the defensive at the U.N. Security Council as lawmakers on Capitol Hill said they were nearing agreement on "the mother of all sanctions."
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said the Security Council will press...
Watch VideoThe U.S. sought to step up pressure on Russia over Ukraine on Sunday, promising to put Moscow on the defensive at the U.N. Security Council as lawmakers on Capitol Hill said they were nearing agreement on "the mother of all sanctions."