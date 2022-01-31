AP: Despite Reports, Tom Brady Hasn't Made Decision On Retirement

Watch VideoDespite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press.
It's unknown when he'll make an announcement, leaving his team guessing and fans hoping for one more run that seems unlikely considering his age...
Watch VideoDespite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press.