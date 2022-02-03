Winter Storm Spreads Heavy Snow, Ice Across U.S.

Watch VideoA major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path spread rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country on Thursday, disrupting travel as roads in many states were left icy by the wintry mix and airlines canceled thousands of flights due to the weather.
