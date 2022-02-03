The leader of the violent Islamic State group was killed Thursday, blowing himself up along with members of his family during an overnight raid carried out by US special operations forces in northwestern Syria, President Joe Biden...Full Article
Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
