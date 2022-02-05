Mass Swarm Of Dead Fish In Atlantic Prompts European Inquiry

Watch VideoFrance and the European Union are investigating why a massive swarm of dead fish was released by a huge trawler in the Atlantic Ocean off France, after an environmental group released dramatic video and photos of the incident.
The images by the group Sea Shepherd show a blanket of dead blue whiting fish floating on...
