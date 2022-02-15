Canada's Trudeau Invokes Emergency Powers To Quell COVID-19 Protests

Watch VideoPrime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada's COVID-19 restrictions, outlining plans not only to tow away their rigs but to strike at their bank accounts and their livelihoods.
*SEE MORE: Key U.S.-Canada Bridge Reopens As...
Watch VideoPrime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada's COVID-19 restrictions, outlining plans not only to tow away their rigs but to strike at their bank accounts and their livelihoods.