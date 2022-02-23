Trudeau and Biden EXTENDED national emergencies to create PERMANENT state of emergency for never-ending suspension of civil rights
(Natural News) With the exception of Mexico, North America is currently in a state of totalitarian martial law. Justin Trudeau of Canada and Joe Biden of the United States have both decided to extend their respective nations’ Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “emergency” declarations, blaming the ongoing trucker protests for this decision. Update: Trudeau has now reversed...Full Article