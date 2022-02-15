US actor Zach Avery jailed for 20 years for making $650 million in movie scheme

US actor Zach Avery (real name Zachary Horwitz) fraudulently obtained hundreds of millions of dollars and was jailed for 20 years, Rfi reports. According to the publication, the Zach Avery was arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of fraud with Hollywood movie licensing deals. The actor created fake contracts for investors and thus earned him a staggering $650 million. Horwitz, who acted in small-time horror films, told investors he was buying foreign distribution rights for US movies, and then selling them to streaming platforms. Avery spent the money to live in luxury. He would buy designer clothes and shoes, real estate and luxury cars. In addition, the fraudster would regularly rent yachts and private jets. Avery was playing games with fake contracts for seven years.