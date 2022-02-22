Oil Prices Jump, Shares Sink As Ukraine Crisis Escalates

Watch VideoOil prices surged nearly 5% and stock prices dropped after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears that a full-scale invasion was near.
Russia is a major energy producer and the tensions over Ukraine have brought wide swings in volatile energy...
