U.S. Women's Players and U.S. Soccer Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit
Published
Under the terms of the agreement, the athletes will receive $24 million and a pledge from the federation to equalize pay for the men’s and women’s national teams.Full Article
Published
Under the terms of the agreement, the athletes will receive $24 million and a pledge from the federation to equalize pay for the men’s and women’s national teams.Full Article
US Soccer and USWNT , Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit for $24M.
US Soccer and USWNT , Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit for $24M.
The..
Watch VideoU.S. women soccer players reached a landmark agreement with the sport's American governing body to end a six-year legal..