How 'American Idol' Influenced Music Industry In 20 Seasons

How 'American Idol' Influenced Music Industry In 20 Seasons

Newsy

Published

Watch Video"American Idol" has spanned twenty seasons, traveled miles around the country discovering some of Hollywood's biggest stars and spawned several reality show copy-cats — its influence on the entertainment world is immeasurable.

"American Idol" first came out in the summer of 2002 — a time before musicians could...

Full Article