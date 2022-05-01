Pelosi Leads Delegation To Kyiv And Poland; Vows U.S. Support

Pelosi Leads Delegation To Kyiv And Poland; Vows U.S. Support

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoA U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the courage of the Ukrainian people in remarks during a visit to Poland on Sunday, a day after a surprise trip to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The American legislators assessed Ukraine's needs for the next phase of the war,...

Full Article