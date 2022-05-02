May Day Rallies In Europe Urge More Help As Inflation Bites

Watch VideoTens of thousands of people marched Sunday in cities around Europe for May Day protests to honor workers and shame governments into doing more for their citizens. In France, protesters shouted slogans against newly elected President Emmanuel Macron, a development that may set the tone for his second term.
