Aid Workers Prep Stretchers, Toys For Evacuees Of Mariupol Steel Plant

Watch VideoAid workers prepared hot food, wheelchairs and toys Tuesday for civilians slowly making their way to relative safety from the pulverized remnants of a steel plant in the city of Mariupol, besieged for months by Russian forces.
The plant is the last holdout of Ukrainian resistance in a city that is otherwise...
Watch VideoAid workers prepared hot food, wheelchairs and toys Tuesday for civilians slowly making their way to relative safety from the pulverized remnants of a steel plant in the city of Mariupol, besieged for months by Russian forces.