Mariupol Battle Rages On As Ukraine Repels Russian Attacks

Mariupol Battle Rages On As Ukraine Repels Russian Attacks

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoUkraine's military said Thursday that it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled Russian attacks in the east, as a bloody battle raged at a steel mill in Mariupol where Ukrainian troops are holed up in tunnels and bunkers, fending off a Russian onslaught.

*SEE MORE: Russia Pounds Ukraine, Targeting Supply Of...

Full Article