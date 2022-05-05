Mariupol Battle Rages On As Ukraine Repels Russian Attacks

Watch VideoUkraine's military said Thursday that it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled Russian attacks in the east, as a bloody battle raged at a steel mill in Mariupol where Ukrainian troops are holed up in tunnels and bunkers, fending off a Russian onslaught.
