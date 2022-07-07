Police: July 4 Mass Shooting Thwarted In Virginia's Capital

Watch VideoPolice in Richmond, Virginia, said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb.
A "hero citizen"...
