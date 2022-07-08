Watch VideoMemorial services and funerals for three of the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, are scheduled for Friday, the first formal opportunity to grieve the deaths of two beloved grandfathers and a former synagogue preschool teacher who were fatally...Full Article
Services Planned For 3 Highland Park Parade Shooting Victims
Newsy0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Loved ones of Highland Park victims will gather Friday in first funeral services after shooting
USATODAY.com
The first services for the victims of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park were set..
-
U.S. bishops call for change after Highland Park shooting
CNA
-
US bishops renew call for ban on assault weapons (USCCB)
Catholic Culture
-
Memorials grow as Highland Park community remembers the victims of a parade mass shooting
Upworthy
-
Victims of July 4 Highland Park parade shooting: Here's what we know so far
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Suspect in Highland Park Mass Shooting Charged With 7 Counts of Murder
Wibbitz Top Stories
Suspect in Highland Park , Mass Shooting Charged With , 7 Counts of Murder.
CNN reports that the suspect in the July..