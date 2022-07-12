U.S. military: ISIS leader in Syria killed in drone strike
Published
The leader of Islamic State in Syria, one of the top five leaders of the militant group, has been killed in a U.S. air strike, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.
#isis #airstrike
