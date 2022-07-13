Biden Heads To Mideast Jittery About Iranian Nuclear Program

Watch VideoJoe Biden starts the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency with a monumental task: assuring uneasy Israeli and Saudi Arabian officials that he is committed to preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power.
President Biden begins the visit Wednesday with a three-day stop in Israel, where officials say...
Watch VideoJoe Biden starts the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency with a monumental task: assuring uneasy Israeli and Saudi Arabian officials that he is committed to preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power.