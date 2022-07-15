Warning: This story discusses child sexual assault A man from Ohio has been charged with raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl who was denied an abortion in her own state, in a case that has shocked the US.Gerson Fuentes,...Full Article
Roe v Wade ruling: 10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
House To Vote On Restoring Abortion Rights, But Law Unlikely
Newsy
Watch VideoThe House on Friday is expected to vote on two bills that would restore and guarantee abortion access nationwide as..
-
Is abortion ever allowed for Catholics? For a 10-year-old rape victim?
CNA
-
House Votes To Restore Abortion Rights, Senate Odds Dim
Newsy
-
A lawyer who proposed strict abortion legislation for Indiana said he wished the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim would have understood the 'benefit of having the child'
Business Insider
-
Ohio 10-year-old's alleged illegal immigrant rapist, 27, was listed as minor in abortionist’s report to state
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Impregnating 10-Year-Old Girl In Ohio
Newsy
Watch VideoA 27-year-old man was arrested and is sitting behind bars in Columbus, Ohio, tonight charged with impregnating a..
-
Republicans shocked a 10-year-old can get pregnant after Ohio rape victim abortion story proves true
Upworthy
-
What Ohio law says about a 10-year-old rape victim and abortion
Washington Post
-
Indiana AG Investigating Doctor Who Treated 10-Year-Old Rape Victim, Threatening Prosecution and Loss of Medical License
Mediaite
-
Yes, Fox News: This is the post-Roe world you wanted!
Washington Post