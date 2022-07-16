Judge Rejects Requests For Delay In Steve Bannon's Trial

Watch VideoAmid requests for delays and last minute changes of heart, the federal judge in former President Donald Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon’s trial has decided to keep the trial schedule on track.
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in Bannon’s contempt of Congress trial after he asked Judge Carl Nichols to push it...
