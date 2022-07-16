Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Secret Service For Erased Texts

Watch VideoThe House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack subpoenaed the Secret Service on Friday night for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021, as the panel probes Donald Trump's actions at the time of the deadly siege.
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement that...
Watch VideoThe House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack subpoenaed the Secret Service on Friday night for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021, as the panel probes Donald Trump's actions at the time of the deadly siege.