Methanol detected in all 21 teens who died at South African tavern
The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a South African bar, officials said Tuesday.Full Article
South African police said final toxicology analysis reports are pending and will determine whether anyone faces criminal charges..