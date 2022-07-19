European heat wave: UK breaks records
An oppressive heat wave in Europe has led to record-shattering temperatures in the United Kingdom. Forecasters said it would get even hotter there on Tuesday.Full Article
The UK's weather office announced a temperature of 40.2 Celsius was provisionally recorded, crushing a previous record of 38.7 C..