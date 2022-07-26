Watch VideoInternational outrage over Myanmar's execution of four political prisoners intensified Tuesday with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments, as well as fears the hangings could derail nascent attempts to bring an end to the violence and unrest that has beset the Southeast Asian nation since...Full Article
Myanmar Executions Of 4 Activists Spur Global Outrage
