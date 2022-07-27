Watch VideoThe last two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights during his May 2020 killing were sentenced Wednesday in federal court to three and 3 1/2 years, penalties that a judge said reflected their level of culpability in the case that sparked worldwide protests as part...Full Article
Ex-Cops Kueng, Thao Sentenced For Violating George Floyd's Rights
