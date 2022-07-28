Officers Kueng, Thao Sentenced For Their Roles In George Floyd Arrest

Watch VideoTwo former Minneapolis police officers have been sentenced to prison for their roles in violating the civil rights of George Floyd during his fatal arrest in 2020.
J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced to three years, Tou Thao was sentenced to three and a half years. The two were convicted in February along with another...
