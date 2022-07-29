San Francisco Declares Emergency Over Monkeypox Spread

Watch VideoThe mayor of San Francisco announced a state of emergency Thursday over the growing number of monkeypox cases, allowing officials to cut through red tape and fight a public health crisis reminiscent of the AIDS epidemic that began devastating the city in the 1980s.
“We are at a very scary place. And we don’t...
